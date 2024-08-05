Dodgers Offer Classy Gesture to Freddie Freeman's Son Max After Hospital Release
The Los Angeles Dodgers are stepping up to honor Freddie Freeman's son, Max, on Monday.
The Dodgers will all wear "#MaxStrong" shirts during pregame preparations. Freeman has missed the last eight games to focus on his family, as his youngest son Maximus was diagnosed with Guillan-Barre syndrome. The 3-year-old was hospitalized with the illness, but thankfully has been released after eight days and is back home after treatment.
In a social media post from the weekend, Freeman and his wife Chelsea revealed Max went into full-body paralysis, which resulted in hospitalization.
Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare condition in which the immune system attacks nerves in the body, occasionally causing paralysis. While there are treatments for the condition, there is no known cure.
This is a classy move by the Dodgers to support a teammate and his family in what has to be an incredibly difficult time. Freeman has become a franchise cornerstone in his three seasons in L.A., and the eight-time All-Star's presence has been missed while he has tended to his family.