Dodgers Fan Commemorated Yankees' World Series Disaster With Perfect Car Sticker

Don't drive behind this car if you're a Yankees fan.

Tim Capurso

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge makes a fielding error during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge makes a fielding error during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series will forever conjure up bad memories for the New York Yankees and their fans, as well as fond ones for the Los Angeles Dodgers side. The inning, which saw New York squander a 5-0 lead thanks to a pair of errors and another crucial mistake, sucked any momentum the Yankees, who were hoping to complete a historic World Series comeback from three games down, had.

And one Dodgers fan found the perfect way to forever commemorate that inning. With a car sticker. The Dodgers fan, @ThatFunkyMuncy on X (formerly Twitter), on Thursday posted a picture of the car sticker, which quickly made the rounds on social media.

Just ruthless. Don't drive behind this car if you're a Yankees fan.

