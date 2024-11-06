SI

Dodgers Fan Gets Iconic Tattoo of Freddie Freeman's World Series Grand Slam

She will never forget his Game 1 walk-off grand slam now.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Freddie Freeman had a legendary World Series run with the victorious Los Angeles Dodgers this year, starting with his walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 over the New York Yankees.

He went on to hit a home run in the first four games of the World Series, and eventually won the World Series MVP award.

One Dodgers fan, The Bismarck Tribune's Maeve Hushman, decided to commemorate Freeman's World Series performance with a tattoo of his grand slam. The tattoo shows the numbers of the three players on the bases when Freeman hit his homer—No. 50 Mookie Betts on first, No. 25 Tommy Edman on second and No. 3 Chris Taylor on third. It then shows a ball being hit outside the ballpark.

What a creative way to celebrate the Dodgers' title. She will never forget Freeman's historical walk-off grand slam, that's for sure.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

