Dodgers Fan Gets Iconic Tattoo of Freddie Freeman's World Series Grand Slam
Freddie Freeman had a legendary World Series run with the victorious Los Angeles Dodgers this year, starting with his walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 over the New York Yankees.
He went on to hit a home run in the first four games of the World Series, and eventually won the World Series MVP award.
One Dodgers fan, The Bismarck Tribune's Maeve Hushman, decided to commemorate Freeman's World Series performance with a tattoo of his grand slam. The tattoo shows the numbers of the three players on the bases when Freeman hit his homer—No. 50 Mookie Betts on first, No. 25 Tommy Edman on second and No. 3 Chris Taylor on third. It then shows a ball being hit outside the ballpark.
What a creative way to celebrate the Dodgers' title. She will never forget Freeman's historical walk-off grand slam, that's for sure.