Dodgers Gave Tigers Pitcher Jack Flaherty His World Series Ring in Heartwarming Moment
The stars aligned when MLB scheduled the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to open their new season at home against the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers received their World Series rings Friday night and they planned a special moment to give current Tigers pitcher and former Dodger Jack Flaherty his ring Saturday.
Flaherty signed a one-year deal with the Tigers before the 2024 season. Detroit traded him to the Dodgers at the deadline. After finishing the season and winning the World Series with L.A., he returned to Detroit over the offseason on a two-year, $35 million deal.
Ironically, he started for the Tigers Friday on Dodgers' ring night, but he didn't leave L.A. without his hardware. Before the final game of the Dodgers-Tigers series, the Dodgers presented Flaherty with his World Series ring and a gold-accented jersey with his name and number.
Flaherty made 10 regular-season starts for the Dodgers after the deadline deal. He had five postseason starts, including two in the World Series. He started the series-clinching Game 5, but recorded a no decision. He left L.A.'s crowded rotation to return as Detroit's No. 2 starter behind American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
He brings back some World Series experience to the young Tigers, now with the hardware to show for it.