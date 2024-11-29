Tommy Edman Agrees to Five-Year, $74 Million Extension With Dodgers
The Dodgers can’t stop making deals.
Just days after signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal, the World Series champions handed out another big contract—this one to utility man Tommy Edman.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Edman’s deal with the Dodgers is another five-year agreement that will pay him $74 million, and includes a sixth-year team option.
They say the rich get richer, but this is getting ridiculous.
While Edman is far from the biggest superstar or biggest contract on the Los Angeles roster, his new deal is another clear statement from the team that they are making a run at dynasty status.
Acquired at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals, Edman quickly proved a pivotal part of the Dodgers lineup through the homestretch of the regular season and their run to the World Series.
After batting .407 with 11 RBIs in the team’s playoff series against the New York Mets, Edman was named NLCS MVP. He added another home run and a .294 average against the Yankees as the Dodgers took home a championship ring.