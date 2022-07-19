Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Start All-Star Game

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Start All-Star Game

The hopes of many Dodgers and baseball fans were affirmed as legend, Clayton Kershaw was announced as the NL team's starting pitcher

After nine All-Star game nods, it was this year that three-time CY Young award winner, Clayton Kershaw, would finally be granted the title of starting pitcher for the National League All-Star team.

Both Dodgers, Tony Gonsolin and Kershaw, were in the running as well as other greats,such as Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara, but it was out very own Dodger veteran who would receive the title as starting pitcher at his home field. 

Yesterday morning at the press conference, the Dodgers lefty was asked how he felt about the opportunity. In Kershaw-fashion, he responded very humbly. 

“You know what, it’s, uh, it’s hard because obviously...All these guys have better numbers than I do, and they should be starting this game. And I get that. But all that to say, I am just so excited. I get to do it here at Dodger stadium. I really didn’t think anything of it at the time. I was like, well, yeah, it’d be fun to do it or whatever. But now that it’s finally here and I get to start that game tomorrow night, it just, it means a lot. And it means a lot to my family and we’re excited.”

Despite an early season injury, Kershaw has still been money for LA as he's posted a 2.13 ERA across 12 starts and punched out 75 batters in 71.2 innings of work. He has also posted a 2.47 FIP and the best ERA-plus in a while, aside from a very short 2020 season.

Especially after his performance Friday where he flirted with perfection, the southpaw is much deserving of this opportunity. 

After 14 seasons in the major leagues (all which he's spent here in LA) the Texas native is finally getting his storybook All-Star Game and both Dodger and baseball fans are excited.

