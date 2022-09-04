Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Not Overly Concerned by Dustin May's Stinker Outing

Dustin May had his worst start since his return from the IL but Dave Roberts and the Dodgers aren't quite worried.

The Dodgers returned to LA on Friday to kick off their 6 game homestand and their first of three against division rival San Diego Padres, sadly their bats didn’t make the trip back home.

LA suffered a brutal loss Friday night in which they only scored one run that came in the bottom of the 9th. Even though the offense only had 4 hits all night, the pitching did not help either.

Dustin May was on the mound last night and by far had his worst start since returning from Tommy John injury. The young right-hander had a tough time finding the strike zone as he issued five walks and hit two-batter in his five-plus innings pitched.

Despite last night's struggles, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't concerned about Big Red, (quote from OC Registers J.P Hoornstra)

“This is his third start with us. He’s obviously had some rehab starts. So to expect him to just be lights-out every time he takes the mound is unfair. With Tommy John, the main thing is he continues to build up, stay strong, and the command should start to come.”

It’s going to take some time for May to come back at full strength, especially coming off of a major injury.

Before May was scheduled to make his season debut with the Dodgers, Roberts himself said that he’s not coming in to be a ‘savior’ and he shouldn't feel like that either.

The Dodgers are too deep and talented to rely on one guy and that goes for the offense as well.

At the end of it, I’m going with the most cliche response someone can give you, that’s baseball for you. It’s a random game and you’re going to have outings like that from time to time. There’s no doubt that the 24-year-old will come back from this and respond in his next start. 

