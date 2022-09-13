Dodgers News: Doc Not Overly Encouraged with Tony Gonsolin's Latest Update

The Dodgers keep on winning while the hits keep on coming. No, not the Freddie Freeman kind. The kind that usually means someone on the team is injured.

That's what happened back on August 29th when budding ace Tony Gonsolin was unable to make his scheduled start against the Marlins and was placed on the injured list shortly after.

Gonsolin has been dealing with soreness in his right forearm that has been slow to respond to rest. Early on Monday, the right-hander tossed a bullpen session at Chase Field and it didn't turn out quite as well as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would have hoped.

"He came out of it okay. I wouldn't say I'm totally encouraged or discouraged. I think it's kind of a day-to-day thing. He's gonna throw another bullpen on Wednesday and we'll see how that goes. I just think that he didn't come out of it feeling really great, there's still some soreness in there. Right now, I'm still confident he can be a starter in the postseason. But, obviously, every day, every 'pen that goes by that he's not at full strength, it's a little less confident.

As for the level of pain or injury Tony is dealing with, Dave offered up this note.

I wouldn't say it hurts, but he just doesn't feel as strong as he feels he should be or as he has been in the past."

In the weeks leading up to the injury, there was growing concern among pundits over Gonsolin's workload this year. Up to this point, the Cat Man has thrown 128.1 innings in 2022, a career-high by more than 70 innings. As a minor leaguer back in 2018, Tony tossed 128 innings as well, but that was nearly four years ago now.

22 games remain on the regular season schedule, so certainly there is time for a reasonable return and build up period. But the clock is absolutely ticking. The National League Division Series is set to begin on October 11th.