Dodgers News: Extended Rest For LA Not An Excuse For Postseason Collapse

The MLB postseason is a thing of beauty as it rewards the top teams with an automatic first round bye. This allows players to get extra rest, have players return from injuries and give teams extra time to prepare for their upcoming matchup.

This may seems like a leg up in the competition, but this may also come as a negative as teams lose their momentum from the regular season while teams stay fresh after battling in a competitive Wild Card round. This then comes down to preparation and can fall on the coaching staff.

Despite the long rest and extremely productive season that led to disappointment in the postseason, Dave Roberts is not going to use the extra rest as an excuse for more execution as he spoke to the media.

You know, I think that's something that we could probably debate, but I think leading up to it, even right now, it's not something that we want to look at as an excuse. That's kind of the format the way it is, and you do the best you can in the regular season to put yourself in a position to get home-field advantage, to get the bye in the Wild Card round, and it's up to us to kind of prepare ourselves the best way we can to get through a Division Series, and we didn't.

It's tough to look back and say you don't want to give an excuse, but the disappointing outcome is something that will haunt the Dodgers for a long time. The Dodgers have plenty of decisions to make during the off-season and Roberts being on the hot seat may be a discussion.