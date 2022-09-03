Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Provides an Update on His Recovery

Kevin Pillar gives an update on his injury that's kept him on the injured list since the first week of June.

The Dodgers signed left fielder Kevin Pillar back in March to a minor league contract and fans were excited to see how the 33-year-old could support Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, and Chris Taylor in the outfield this season.

After starting the season at Triple-A, the outfielder eventually joined the major league squad but spent just 4 games with Los Angeles before suffering a shoulder fracture in June.

Two months since surgery to repair the injury, Pillar gave fans an update on his injury after Thursday night's loss to the Mets. KP joined David Vassegh on AM570's Dodger Talk.

"I'm feeling pretty good. Took some good steps today. Was able to hit off a machine today -- a little bit closer to batting practice speed, but definitely a step in the right direction. Just continue to go a day at a time. Hopefully in the next handful of weeks I'll be out getting some at-bats and see where that takes me."

Before moving over to the West Coast, Pillar was a key piece of the Mets' roster last year appearing in 124 games for New York. He had 15 homers, 47 RBI, and slashed .231/ .277/ .415 (AVG, OBP, SLG) in 2021.

Now, as the fall season has arrived and the postseason is just right around the corner, the possibility of Pillar making a return this season doesn't look likely. He is only signed to a one year contract so the future for Pillar seems quite up in the air at the moment, at least in LA. 

One thing is for certain though. The Dodgers have a deep squad and with a 90-41 record, their chase to the pennant race is looking better and better every day, as long as they stay healthy from now through October. 

That staying healthy seems to be the hard part of late.

