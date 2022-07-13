Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Stadium Workers Threaten Strike Ahead of All-Star Game

Uh-oh. The Dodger Stadium works want to be treated fairly.

For the first time since 1980, Dodger Stadium will host the MLB All-Star Game. It’s been a really long wait further postponed due to the Covid pandemic, coincidentally 42 years, and now, just a week before the Mid-Summer Classic, it appears that there could be a problem.

According to Bill Shaiken of the LA Times, the Dodger Stadium concession workers held a vote on Sunday which resulted in 99 percent approval from workers to proceed with a strike. The union, Unite Here Local 11, released a statement early Monday regarding the treatment of workers.

“They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet. They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this.” -Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11

The MLBPA released a statement in support of the concession workers

“The MLBPA stands in solidarity with the Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11. Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11’s members are a vital yet underappreciated part of what makes our game great. They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them.”

MLBPA recognizes that concession workers are essential to the ballpark and deserve to be treated fairly. Hopefully, an agreement can be reached soon.

All-Star Game activities officially kick off at Dodger Stadium on Saturday with the Futures Game (an exhibition game for up-and-coming superstars) and  the Celebrity Softball Game. Sunday night will feature the draft while the Homerun Derby is on Monday. The All-Star Game will be Tuesday night. 

