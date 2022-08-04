Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch LA All-Star Blast Two Home Runs in His First Rehab Game

Dodgers News: Watch LA All-Star Blast Two Home Runs in His First Rehab Game

Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor went yard not once, but twice for the OKC Dodgers on Wednesday.

A big reason the Dodgers didn't trade for a marquee player at the deadline was the slew of impact names the team expects to return before the end of the regular season. Walker Buehler and Blake Treinen will need relatively more time before they take the field again for LA, but Chris Taylor, Dustin May, and Edwin Ríos are all currently on minor league rehab assignments with the OKC Dodgers 

On Wednesday night, with Dustin May on the hill for his third Triple-A start, Taylor blasted a home run in the very first pitch of game. It wasn't exactly Game 1 of the 2017 World Series, but it was still impressive considering how long CT3 has been out. The fact that it was against the Angels Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake City Bees, made it all the more sweater.

Apparently, one dinger wasn't enough for Taylor. In the top of the seventh, CT3 crushed a no-doubter to right field for his second home run of the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taylor, who batted leadoff, finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs. 

Prior to suffering a fracture in his foot, Taylor was scuffling at the plate. He posted a .218 batting average in June and struck out 34 times in 87 at-bats.

Fans should never root or hope for injuries, but some forced time off might be just what Taylor needed to get himself right in the batter's box.

It's only Triple-A pitching, but he looks like a player who will be ready to contribute after his rehab assignment. 

Chris TaylorLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18814870_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Unveil Commemorate Patches to Honor Vin Scully

By Staff Writer49 minutes ago
USATSI_10401449_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Doubles Down on Decision to Not Make An Impact Trade

By Adam Salcido3 hours ago
Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Reviewing LA's 40-Man Roster Post a Lackluster Trade Deadline

By Selena Marquez16 hours ago
USATSI_18090101_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco

By Selena Marquez17 hours ago
USATSI_18809870_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Recalling Former President Barack Obama's Vin Scully Speech

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18790227_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Has a Heartfelt Message for the Late Vin Scully

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Multi-Time All-Star Lands on Injured List

By Selena Marquez21 hours ago
USATSI_18645925_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Joe Davis' Touching In-Game Tribute to Vin Scully

By AJ Gonzalez22 hours ago