Dodgers News: Watch LA All-Star Blast Two Home Runs in His First Rehab Game

A big reason the Dodgers didn't trade for a marquee player at the deadline was the slew of impact names the team expects to return before the end of the regular season. Walker Buehler and Blake Treinen will need relatively more time before they take the field again for LA, but Chris Taylor, Dustin May, and Edwin Ríos are all currently on minor league rehab assignments with the OKC Dodgers

On Wednesday night, with Dustin May on the hill for his third Triple-A start, Taylor blasted a home run in the very first pitch of game. It wasn't exactly Game 1 of the 2017 World Series, but it was still impressive considering how long CT3 has been out. The fact that it was against the Angels Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake City Bees, made it all the more sweater.

Apparently, one dinger wasn't enough for Taylor. In the top of the seventh, CT3 crushed a no-doubter to right field for his second home run of the game.

Taylor, who batted leadoff, finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs.

Prior to suffering a fracture in his foot, Taylor was scuffling at the plate. He posted a .218 batting average in June and struck out 34 times in 87 at-bats.

Fans should never root or hope for injuries, but some forced time off might be just what Taylor needed to get himself right in the batter's box.

It's only Triple-A pitching, but he looks like a player who will be ready to contribute after his rehab assignment.