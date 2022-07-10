Dodgers News: Why Clayton Kershaw Will 'Understand' Not Starting All-Star Game

Who should start the All-Star Game for the NL later this month has been much discussed as of late. There's plenty of great names out there who are deserving of starting in the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium on July 19th, but Braves skipper Brian Snitker, who will skipper the NL team, has a big decision to make on whether or not to have Clayton Kershaw start.

It almost makes too much sense. Kershaw has never started an All-Star game, despite earning eight selections in his storied career, and now, the game is at his home stadium. Clayton getting the ball for the NL would be an incredible moment for not just Dodgers fans, but baseball fans in general.

In a recent interview with David Vassegh on AM570, Kershaw said he understands if he doesn't make the team or get the ball.

“I think it would be pretty special. Dodger stadium means a lot to me, and obviously, I’ve been here a long time. Getting to do that here would be pretty. And like you said before, I think I’ve had some chances in the past but for whatever reason, it didn’t work out, so if I was able to do it that would be awesome. But once again, I don’t want to take anything away I know there are some guys having some great seasons. So I completely understand if it doesn’t work out”

Sandy Alcántara, Corbin Burnes, and the Dodgers Tony Gonsolin are all worthy of getting the starting nod, but there's growing support for Kershaw to make the start.

It's not a complete charity case. Through 10 starts, Clayton Kershaw owns a 2.57 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. He missed time earlier this year due to injury, but baseball shouldn't miss a golden opportunity to showcase the best pitcher of a generation in an exhibition game at his home stadium.