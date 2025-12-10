Dodgers GM Doesn't Rule Out Teoscar Hernandez Trade

Despite helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win back-to-back World Series titles, Teoscar Hernandez has been widely speculated about as a potential trade asset.

The 33-year-old outfielder is under contract for a reasonable $30 million over the next two years. In 2028, the team has a club option for $15 million. While it may be surprising for some fans at the thought of moving Hernandez, his team-friendly deal makes that possibility more realistic.

At the Winter Meetings on Monday, Hernandez was the focus of many Dodgers-centric interviews. Manager Dave Roberts and GM Brandon Gomes were each individually asked about the veteran outfielder and his future with the ballclub moving forward.

Gomes admitted that trading Hernandez is "not something [the team] anticipates at all." As for Roberts, he had a similar stance — though he used the team "but right now" when acknowledging that Hernandez is the team's right fielder.

While that may be a rather innocuous phrase, there could be something to that. It was far from a definitive statement that Hernandez would be back without question. It could be something as simple as the Dodgers doing their due diligence on Hernandez and the market he has. He's a proven hitter with postseason experience and a history of producing in pressure-packed moments.

The Dodgers may not be actively seeking to deal Hernandez. However, if offered a deal that gets his money off the books and frees up the possibility of another transaction, it could be something the team can't turn down.

There's also the element involving a need for another outfielder. If Hernandez is dealt away, and another outfielder isn't coming back in a possible deal, the Dodgers would then have to secure two starter-level outfielders to play with Andy Pages. The crop of elite outfield prospects is likely not yet ready for promotion, and it remains to be seen whether Dalton Rushing can adequately defend well enough to play extended periods of time in left field.

Hernandez has drawn the ire of the fan base for his less-than-stellar efforts defensively. The team reportedly was also not too happy with the poor routes taken to balls. This could be a component in letting Hernandez go. The team could benefit from getting younger, more athletic, and better defensively in the outfield.

The bat is the one thing Hernandez has going for himself. He's a big-game player, and he's proven to be highly potent in the postseason. Additionally, Hernandez is very well-liked within the clubhouse by his teammates and manager.

