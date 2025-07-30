Eugenio Suarez Trade Sweepstakes Heating Up As Four Contenders Emerge As Favorites
Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez is widely considered be one of the crown jewels of this year's trade deadline.
Suarez has been on a tear in 2025, racking up 36 home runs and an NL-best 87 RBIs through his first 105 games this year. His .898 OPS is his best in a season since 2019, when he hit a career-high 49 homers.
As the trade deadline approaches, with less than 30 hours to go until it passes, the market for Suarez is reportedly beginning to "shape up," according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. Four teams have emerged as the primary contenders to land Suarez if Arizona does elect to deal him prior to Thursday's deadline—the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers—per Feinsand.
With the Diamondbacks slipping out of playoff contention and having already moved on from Josh Naylor in a trade with the Mariners, it wouldn't be surprising to see them offload Suarez while his value is at its highest. Suarez is ranked No. 3 in Sports Illustrated's among top trade candidates, ahead of Thursday's deadline.
All four of the aforementioned teams are in the mix for a playoff spot and could be true World Series contenders if they make the right additions at the deadline. Suarez would be a great pickup for all four. Of the rumored suitors, he's previously spent some time in Seattle, having played for the Mariners in 2022 and '23 and made his major league debut with the Tigers in '14.
With so much interest in the 34-year-old, the Diamondbacks could receive quite the haul of prospects in exchange for Suarez, and it looks as if some teams may be more willing to meet their demands than others.