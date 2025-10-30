SI

Every Celebrity We Spotted at World Series Game 5 in L.A.

The stars were out again on Wednesday night.

Madison Williams

Maude Apatow and Leslie Mann attend Game 5 of the World Series.
Maude Apatow and Leslie Mann attend Game 5 of the World Series. / Luke Hales/Getty Images
In this story:

The World Series taking place in Los Angeles this week has brought out tons of fans, including celebrities from all over. Game 3 brought Blue Jays fans like Justin and Hailey Bieber, while Game 4 on Tuesday brought royalty to Dodger Stadium with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in the front row.

Game 5 on Wednesday night was no different. Some celebrities even made repeat appearances in Los Angeles, showing their true fandom for the Dodgers.

The World Series is headed back to Toronto on Friday, where the 2025 winner will either be crowned on Friday or Saturday.

So, who was in attendance to watch Game 5 in Los Angeles? Here are the celebrities that were there, in no particular order:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Andy Garcia

The Oscar winning DiCaprio attended Game 5 in Los Angeles. Actor and director Andy Garcia was also in attendance on Wednesday.

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman
Actor Jason Bateman attended Game 5 of the World Series. / Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

The actor was present at all three Dodgers games, notably staying through the 18 innings on Monday night's Game 3.

Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy actress sported neutral colors when attending Game 5.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron attended Game 5 of the World Series. / MLB

The actress sat close behind home plate to cheer for the Dodgers.

Chris Pine

The actor returned for a second night in a row to support the Dodgers.

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow

The mother-daughter acting duo sported their Dodgers attire for Game 5.

Puka Nacua and Konata Mumpfield

Puka Nacua and Konata Mumpfield
Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Konata Mumpfield attend Game 5 of the World Series. / MLB

The Rams receivers supported their fellow Los Angeles team on Wednesday night.

Alex Cooper

The Call Her Daddy podcast host was seen at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath

The couple and soccer stars showed out for the Dodgers in Game 5.

Jessi Ngatikaura and Jen Affleck

Jessi Ngatikaura and Jen Affleck
Jessi Ngatikaura and Jen Affleck attended Game 5 of the World Series. / MLB

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars showed up for the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Affleck was coming off of her Dancing With the Stars elimination on Tuesday night.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB