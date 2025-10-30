Every Celebrity We Spotted at World Series Game 5 in L.A.
The World Series taking place in Los Angeles this week has brought out tons of fans, including celebrities from all over. Game 3 brought Blue Jays fans like Justin and Hailey Bieber, while Game 4 on Tuesday brought royalty to Dodger Stadium with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in the front row.
Game 5 on Wednesday night was no different. Some celebrities even made repeat appearances in Los Angeles, showing their true fandom for the Dodgers.
The World Series is headed back to Toronto on Friday, where the 2025 winner will either be crowned on Friday or Saturday.
So, who was in attendance to watch Game 5 in Los Angeles? Here are the celebrities that were there, in no particular order:
Leonardo DiCaprio, Andy Garcia
The Oscar winning DiCaprio attended Game 5 in Los Angeles. Actor and director Andy Garcia was also in attendance on Wednesday.
Jason Bateman
The actor was present at all three Dodgers games, notably staying through the 18 innings on Monday night's Game 3.
Ellen Pompeo
The Grey's Anatomy actress sported neutral colors when attending Game 5.
Charlize Theron
The actress sat close behind home plate to cheer for the Dodgers.
Chris Pine
The actor returned for a second night in a row to support the Dodgers.
Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow
The mother-daughter acting duo sported their Dodgers attire for Game 5.
Puka Nacua and Konata Mumpfield
The Rams receivers supported their fellow Los Angeles team on Wednesday night.
Alex Cooper
The Call Her Daddy podcast host was seen at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
Christen Press and Tobin Heath
The couple and soccer stars showed out for the Dodgers in Game 5.
Jessi Ngatikaura and Jen Affleck
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars showed up for the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Affleck was coming off of her Dancing With the Stars elimination on Tuesday night.