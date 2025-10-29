Every Celebrity We Spotted at World Series Game 4 in L.A.
Game 3 of the World Series set between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays in Los Angeles saw a flock of celebrities attending Dodger Stadium, and Tuesday night's Game 4 was no different.
Luckily for the fans attending Game 4, they didn't have to sit through seven hours and 18 innings of baseball like fans did on Monday night, although some celebrities didn't last the whole game (an example being Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert).
There were quite a few celebrities who made the trip to Dodger Stadium to see the Blue Jays tie the series at 2-2. Here they are, in no particular order:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Royalty was in the building. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat in the front row to cheer on the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Markle is notably from Los Angeles.
LeBron and Savannah James
The Laker was in attendance to support his fellow Los Angeles team. James has yet to make his 2025–26 season debut as he deals with sciatica.
Brad Pitt and Flea
The Oscar Award winning actor attended Game 4 alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.
Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin
The actress brought the legendary boxer, who Sweeney is set to star as in the upcoming film Christy.
James Marsden, Austin Butler, Tobey McGuire
Cyclops, Elvis and Spider-Man all attended Game 4 of the World Series, as seen in the video above.
Chris Pine
The actor was seen posing with the Commissioner's Trophy before the game.
Jason Bateman
The actor toughened it out and stayed the entire Game 3 on Monday night. And, he was back on Tuesday to support his Dodgers.
Johnny Knoxville
The famed actor and stunt performer showed up for Game 4.