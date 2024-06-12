Jorge Lopez, Released by Mets After Outburst, Reportedly Agrees to Deal With Cubs
After unceremoniously throwing his glove into the stands following an ejection last month, which led to being designated for assignment, former Mets relief pitcher Jorge Lopez has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.
Lopez is expected to report to Triple-A Iowa this week and will provide a depth option to the major league club in the bullpen should they choose to promote him.
Lopez is 1–2 this season with a 3.76 ERA in 28 appearances. He also has two saves. Prior to his DFA from the Mets, Lopez had allowed five earned runs in his previous three appearances, which spanned 2 1/3 innings pitched.
Following the Mets' 10–3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 29, Lopez appeared to call New York the worst team in baseball before clarifying his comments the next day, stating he instead called himself the "worst teammate."
The 31-year-old Lopez will need to improve upon his previous appearances as he ramps back up in the minors before a potential major league return.
As for a reunion with his former club, the Cubs next take on the Mets from June 21 to 23, allowing for the potential of Lopez to face the Mets if he's with the major league club by then.