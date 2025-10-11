Fox Announcers Blown Away By Eugenio Suárez's Pregame Performance Ahead of Game 5
The Tigers and Mariners faced off in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday night on Fox. The winner would move on to the American League Championship Series against the Blue Jays. The loser's season would be over.
During the Fox pregame show Eugenio Suárez was highlighted just as he blew a huge bubble. The studio crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter were all very impressed. There were random noises and laughter in the studio with Ortiz noting that he would put that on his head.
How can you not be romantic about baseball? You've got one adult blowing bubbles at work while four other adults watch him in awe and cheer.
Suárez hit 49 home runs this season, including 13 with the Mariners after he was traded from the Diamondbacks at the end of July. Suárez entered Game 5 with just two hits in the postseason, but one of those was a home run in Game 3 against the Tigers.