Francisco Lindor Used One Simple Emoji to Celebrate Juan Soto Signing With Mets
News of Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets on Sunday night elicited a wide range of reactions in the MLB world, from ecstasy to pure awe to bitter despair.
For Soto’s soon-to-be teammate Francisco Lindor, the Mets shortstop was left speechless by the blockbuster deal.
Lindor revealed his initial reaction to the Soto signing on his Instagram Stories in which he re-shared a MLB post of the two of them standing side by side and added several eyeball emojis.
It's certainly hard to look away from what Steve Cohen and the Mets are building in Queens right now.
Words apparently couldn’t describe the feeling of getting a 26-year-old bonafide superstar such as Soto, who has made two trips to the World Series including earlier this fall when the New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Soto received a monster 15-year, $765 million contract from the Mets, the largest in professional sports history and one that surpassed the megadeal Shohei Ohtani secured last year. The total contract value could even exceed the $800-million mark, per recent reports, if the Mets choose to void Soto’s ability to opt out of the contract after 2029.
The newly minted Mets signee will team up with Lindor after a productive single season in the Bronx that saw him hit a career high 41 home runs. Soto already got a taste of World Series glory back in 2019 with the Washington Nationals, but Lindor and the rest of the Mets are no doubt hoping the star outfielder can bring that level of success to Queens for the foreseeable future.