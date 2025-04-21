Freddie Freeman's World Series Grand Slam Helped a Father Quit Drinking
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series was more than just a game-winning home run. It was a moment between a father and a son, specifically Freeman and his own father, to whom he dedicated the incredible moment in appreciation for his dad being there over the years spent playing baseball as a child.
But Freeman's iconic grand slam was also a powerful moment for another father and his children. Appearing on an episode of the podcast Dugout Discussions With Chris Rose, Freeman was asked if anyone approached him with a cool memory or story about the grand slam. The '24 World Series MVP proceeded to tell a powerful story about how his World Series heroics sparked a man to quit drinking alcohol.
"... I think the most memorable one—we had our Dodgerfest—I did a luncheon and a guy told a story about how he was in right field with his two boys and he used to drink when he came to the games, and drink a lot," Freeman said. "And for that day, he didn't drink because he wanted to be more present with his kids at the game.
"He said the ball flew over his head and he hasn't drank since. Because his boys wanted to go to the field the next day and play baseball and do it over and over and over again."
Freeman's grand slam was World Series-changing, and life-changing for this father. The Dodgers star said hearing emotional stories like that gives him even more motivation to go out onto the field and play to the best of his abilities.
"And he told me that story—and that's what sports can do for people," Freeman continued. "It can change people's lives. I'm not trying to go out there and do that, but when you hear that, it just gives you like a sense of renewed purpose of going out there and giving everything you got.
"Because you can change people's lives forever. You create moments and memories for people and their families. For that story to be told to me, that gave me chills. He told me that at Dodgerfest and I'll never forget it."