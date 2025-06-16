SI

Giants Will Pay All of Rafael Devers's Contract

Ryan Phillips

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers hits a walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
The San Francisco Giants acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade that took the baseball world completely by surprise.

The Red Sox will receive pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, plus outfield prospect James Tibbs and another prospect. While the return seems light for a three-time All-Star, there's another detail that ESPN's Jeff Passan reported: the Giants will pay the entirety of Devers's remaining contract.

Devers agreed to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract in January of 2023. He has roughly $250 million remaining over the next eight-plus seasons of his deal. The 28-year-old's deal counts approximately $29 million against the luxury tax.

The Giants entered the 2025 season with a payroll of more than $192 million. This will significantly add to that.

