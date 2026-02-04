Harrison Bader Stands Up for New Giants Teammate Luis Arraez

On a certain level, a one-year $12 million deal for Luis Arráez is a relative bargain in free agency.

On another level, it has caused consternation with some San Francisco Giants fans.

Arráez is the Giants’ short-term answer at second base. The three-time batting champion hasn’t played second base regularly for a few years, and he’s not the best defensive option at the position. Plus, in the face of potential trade options like Washington’s C.J. Abrams and Brendan Donovan, now with the Seattle Mariners, he doesn’t bring the slug that San Francisco might have been hoping for.

He’s not a perfect player, but his ability to make contact at the plate is nearly unmatched. And he already has a teammate taking up for him — new Giants center fielder Harrison Bader.

Harrison Bader Stands Up for Luis Arraez

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Bader wasn’t having it when it comes to Arraez’s track record as a contact hitter that doesn’t bring much in the slugging department. During an interview with KNBR 680's “Murph & Markus" he stood up for his new teammate.

“I think the people who make decisions in the front office understand the value of a player as talented as Luis Arráez,” Bader explained. “I think that there are always going to be conversations about expected stats and whatnot — and those are all well and good for Twitter conversations — but at the end of the day what matters most is the lineup you put out there, advancing 90 feet at a time, getting as many hits as possible, getting on base, all these things.”

Bader’s interview was transcribed by NBC Sports Bay Area.

Arráez led the National League with a career-high .354 batting average in 2023 with Miami. He’s led the league in hits twice. A ‘bad’ season for the left-handed hitting 28-year-old was the .292 batting average he put up last season with the San Diego Padres. In the analytics age, he doesn’t shine like other players. But he has a lifetime slash of .317/.363/.413, with his batting average the best among current MLB hitters.

He only averages seven home runs per 162 games, so he doesn’t come with much in the power department. But San Francisco has plenty of other players that can bring power, including Willy Adames, Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman, all of which will likely hit behind him.

Bader is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball and San Francisco is hoping for reliable power from him in the bottom of the order.

He has a lifetime slash of .247/.313/.401 with 88 home runs and 322 RBI. Last year in 146 games with the Twins and the Phillies he slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. From a slugging perspective, it was his best season since 2021, when he slashed .267/.324/.460 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.

