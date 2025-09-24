Guardians' David Fry Won't Need Surgery After Fouling Ball Off His Face vs. Tigers
Guardians designated hitter David Fry will not need surgery after he got hit in the face from fouling off a 99-mile-per-hour fastball thrown by Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal on Tuesday night.
Cleveland released a statement on Wednesday with the update on Fry, noting that his imagery shows that he sustained "multiple, minimally displaced left-sided facial and nasal fractures." He is expected to fully recover after six-to-eight weeks, meaning he will miss the postseason if the Guardians clinch a spot.
Fry has been released from the local Cleveland Clinic and is resting from the injury.
Fry was carted off the field in the sixth inning after fouling off the pitch to his face. It was definitely a scary moment for everyone on the field and in attendance. Skubal, who was shaken up when it happened, said he texted Fry after the game to check on him.
The rest of the Guardians–Tigers series will be intense as the two AL Central teams are competing for a spot in the playoffs.