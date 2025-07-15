SI

Home Run Derby Ball Kid Comically Robbed a Junior Caminero Blast in Final Round

The homer still counted, but what a play.

Blake Silverman

One of the youth fielders robbed a home run by Junior Caminero in the Home Run Derby
One of the youth fielders robbed a home run by Junior Caminero in the Home Run Derby / Screengrab via ESPN
The 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta had it all. Dingers over 500 feet, errant hit-by-pitches and even a home run robbery. Yes, a robbed homer—in the Derby.

In the final round between eventual winner Cal Raleigh and runner-up Junior Caminero, one of the youth fielders shagging balls in the outfield committed a robbery. Just before Caminero called timeout before his last chance to catch Raleigh, a shagger leaped and incredibly came down with a ball headed over the left field wall.

Caminero's support crew of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatís Jr. and Elly De La Cruz surrounded him as the clock stopped, calling for a review to ensure the long ball counted. The homer did end up counting, but what a hilarious moment during a critical moment of the Derby.

"I paid him off," Raleigh joked after the Derby.

The Mariners even thanked the shagger for his service:

Caminero wasn't able to catch Raleigh, ending the final round with 15 homers compared to Big Dumper's 18.

After the snag, the broadcast quickly pointed out a similar moment actually happened before. Forty years ago, Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg had a home run robbed in the very first Home Run Derby in 1985 when a nearby high school team played their positions in the field. That event wasn't televised, so kudos to the broadcast crew for instantly recalling that.

Even if the catch didn't count, what a funny moment to end this year's Derby. That kid has a lot to talk about when he's back at school.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

