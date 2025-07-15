Home Run Derby Ball Kid Comically Robbed a Junior Caminero Blast in Final Round
The 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta had it all. Dingers over 500 feet, errant hit-by-pitches and even a home run robbery. Yes, a robbed homer—in the Derby.
In the final round between eventual winner Cal Raleigh and runner-up Junior Caminero, one of the youth fielders shagging balls in the outfield committed a robbery. Just before Caminero called timeout before his last chance to catch Raleigh, a shagger leaped and incredibly came down with a ball headed over the left field wall.
Caminero's support crew of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatís Jr. and Elly De La Cruz surrounded him as the clock stopped, calling for a review to ensure the long ball counted. The homer did end up counting, but what a hilarious moment during a critical moment of the Derby.
"I paid him off," Raleigh joked after the Derby.
The Mariners even thanked the shagger for his service:
Caminero wasn't able to catch Raleigh, ending the final round with 15 homers compared to Big Dumper's 18.
After the snag, the broadcast quickly pointed out a similar moment actually happened before. Forty years ago, Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg had a home run robbed in the very first Home Run Derby in 1985 when a nearby high school team played their positions in the field. That event wasn't televised, so kudos to the broadcast crew for instantly recalling that.
Even if the catch didn't count, what a funny moment to end this year's Derby. That kid has a lot to talk about when he's back at school.