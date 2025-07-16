How 2025 MLB All-Star Game, With Swing-Off Tiebreaker, Fared in TV Ratings
The MLB All-Star Game looked a bit different in 2025.
While the usual star-on-star battles were present as always, the end result featured a twist. The game, which was tied after nine innings, did not go to extra innings but instead went to a swing-off between three sluggers apiece from the American League and the National League.
And even though some of the game's brightest stars were not there to witness the swing-off, the ending provided some excitement, as Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber belted three clutch home runs to lead the NL to victory.
So, how did the new-look All-Star Game and its broadcast on Fox fare in the TV ratings?
The MLB All-Star Game reeled in an average of 7.2 million viewers, down slightly from 2024 but an increase from its record-low viewership just two seasons ago.
Besides the swing-off, among the highlights of the game were the star-studded showdowns in the first innings—including reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge against 2024 Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes—Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's return to Atlanta, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw's appearance in the second inning, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso's three-run homer, and the AL's late-innings comeback after it trailed 6-0.