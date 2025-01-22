MLB World Couldn't Believe Ichiro Suzuki Wasn't Unanimous Hall of Fame Selection
Ichiro Suzuki is now a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame but somehow, despite his incredible career, the superstar's election was not unanimous. The Major League Baseball world couldn't understand how that was possible.
Ichiro joined MLB in 2001 at the age of 27 after nine pro seasons in Japan. Despite getting a late start, he still managed to rack up 3,089 hits in 19 major league seasons. He won the American League MVP in 2001, his first season with the Seattle Mariners. He went on to be a 10-time All-Star, win 10 Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers and two batting titles. He also holds the MLB record for hits in a single season (262).
That followed a career in Japan where he was already a superstar. In the NPB he was a seven-time All-Star, three-time MVP and won nine Gold Gloves. In Japan he racked up 1,278 hits, so combined with his MLB total, he had 4,367 hits, which is more than MLB's all-time leader, Pete Rose.
There is no question that Suzuki was a lock for the Hall of Fame, yet somehow a single voter left him off their ballot. It was an egregious decision.
MLB fans and experts took to social media to blast whoever didn't vote for him.
That about sums it up. What a horrendous decision.