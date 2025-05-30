SI

Jazz Chisholm Had Classy Line About Playing Third Base After Aaron Boone Told Him To

The Yankees star was happy to take one for the team.

Kristen Wong

New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) is congratulated after he hit a 2-run home run during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark.
New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) is congratulated after he hit a 2-run home run during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees are eagerly awaiting the comeback of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who could soon make his return from injury at the hot corner where he's reportedly been told to play.

Chisholm started the 2025 season at second base, his preferred and more comfortable position as the Yankees star has previously made clear. But he moved to third base (a position he never played prior to joining the Yankees) following the return of DJ LeMahieu and an injury to Oswaldo Cabrera, and now it seems like he might be there to stay.

Chisholm shared a recent conversation he had with Aaron Boone about his positional changes and revealed that Boone wanted him to play at third.

"[Boone] gave me the choice, but he told me he wanted me at third base. He really wanted me at third base," Chisholm said. "I'm a team guy. I'm here to win a ring. I'm not here to fight over positions. We've got some of the best players in the world on our team... I'm just here trying to help us win."

A very classy quote from the 27-year-old veteran. Not all players would be so gracious or react the same way.

Chisholm, who's been on the injured list since April 30 due to an oblique strain, played his first rehab game with the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night, starting at third base in all of his five innings in the field.

With Boone looking to ensure he has enough versatility in the infield and flexibility in his lineups this season, Chisholm seems happy enough to take one for the team and play at third.

