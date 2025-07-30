SI

Jeff Passan Calms MLB Fans After Jhoan Duran Hug Sent Some Into Trade Deadline Tizzy

The MLB insider had to step in to provide an update after fans thought Duran was headed elsewhere.

Tim Capurso

Jhoan Duran's bullpen hug led MLB fans to believe a trade was imminent.
The MLB trade deadline beckons a certain suddenness that can be jarring to some players.

One moment, they're teammates with a player, the next moment, they're striking out that same player they were sharing a seat on the team plane with. Or, in the case of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk, the sudden nature of a trade forced him to say his farewells to teammates during a game.

So on Tuesday, when Minnesota Twins star closer Jhoan Duran, the No. 4 player on SI's Big Board of trade candidates, was spotted hugging an individual in the bullpen, many thought he was headed out the door on a trade.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, already chronically online due to his job as a news breaker, decided to ease the minds of the masses.

One Twins source told Dan Hayes of The Athletic that Duran "hugged [Twins bullpen catcher] Frank [Nigro] like he always does."

Well, there you go. Much ado about nothing.

Though, for the record, it remains possible that the Twins—currently five games back of the third wild-card spot in the American League—opt to deal their flamethrowing closer, who would fetch quite the trade return.

