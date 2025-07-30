Jeff Passan Calms MLB Fans After Jhoan Duran Hug Sent Some Into Trade Deadline Tizzy
The MLB trade deadline beckons a certain suddenness that can be jarring to some players.
One moment, they're teammates with a player, the next moment, they're striking out that same player they were sharing a seat on the team plane with. Or, in the case of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk, the sudden nature of a trade forced him to say his farewells to teammates during a game.
So on Tuesday, when Minnesota Twins star closer Jhoan Duran, the No. 4 player on SI's Big Board of trade candidates, was spotted hugging an individual in the bullpen, many thought he was headed out the door on a trade.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, already chronically online due to his job as a news breaker, decided to ease the minds of the masses.
One Twins source told Dan Hayes of The Athletic that Duran "hugged [Twins bullpen catcher] Frank [Nigro] like he always does."
Well, there you go. Much ado about nothing.
Though, for the record, it remains possible that the Twins—currently five games back of the third wild-card spot in the American League—opt to deal their flamethrowing closer, who would fetch quite the trade return.