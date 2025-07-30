Seranthony Dominguez Struck Out Two Ex-Teammates Shortly After Mid-Doubleheader Trade
The MLB trade deadline can make for some awkward goodbyes, as players find out in the middle of a game that they’ve been moved to another team.
On Wednesday, reliever Seranthony Dominguez took that awkward experience to a whole new level, as he was traded from the Orioles to the Blue Jays in between games during a doubleheader... between the Orioles and the Blue Jays.
Dominguez did not have to travel far to meet his new teammates on the other side of Camden Yards.
Making the day even more surreal was the fact that Dominguez got right to work with his new team, and struck out two of his former teammates in a relief appearance just hours after his contract was moved.
There are still plenty of moves to be made before the trade deadline hits, but it’s going to take something special for there to be a deal as immediately entertaining as Dominguez’s jump across the stadium.