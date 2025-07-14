Junior Caminero Shows Off Perhaps the Most Unique Bat in the 2025 Home Run Derby
The Tampa Bay Rays will be represented during Monday's Home Run Derby as 22-year-old Junior Caminero is among the eight-man player pool for the slugfest at Truist Park.
He'll be rocking what is maybe the most unique bat of any participant in this year's derby, too.
Caminero will take to the batter's box Monday night with a bat that's designed with an image of himself. The top of the bat is Caminero's blonde curly hair, and his sunglass-laden face covers the barrel. In the design on the bat, the infielder is depicted wearing a blue jersey that has his No. 13 on the back, and he's wearing a lime green chain which matches the handle of the bat.
Have a look at the spectacularly distinctive bat design Caminero will be using during the derby:
This is Caminero's first appearance in the Home Run Derby in what is just his second MLB season, and his first full one. In 91 games, he's showcased plenty of power at the plate, racking up 23 home runs, which ranks fourth in the American League, and 60 RBIs along with a .790 OPS.
He'll hope to put on a show and become the first Rays player to win the Home Run Derby in the franchise's history.