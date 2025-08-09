SI

Jurickson Profar Enters Catch of the Year Conversation With Unbelievable HR Robbery

An improbable grab.

Blake Silverman

Jurickson Profar took a home run away from Agustín Ramírez
Jurickson Profar took a home run away from Agustín Ramírez / Screengrab via FanDuel Sports Network South
In this story:

Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar made one of the best catches you'll ever see Saturday to steal a home run from Marlins designated hitter Agustín Ramírez.

In the top of the fourth inning, Ramírez sent a deep shot to left that appeared to be headed straight over the wall for Miami's first run of the game. Profar wouldn't let that happen though as he climbed the wall and reached his glove as far as he could into the bullpen, timing the play perfectly to make an immaculate grab for a long out.

Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep held his hands on his head with his jaw on the floor, unable to believe what he just saw. Profar threw the ball back in with a huge smile on his face and flexed his throwing arm, knowing he just made potentially the catch of the year.

Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke made a similar home-run robbery earlier this season where he climbed up the wall at Angel Stadium for a spectacular catch. The impeccable saves are just a part of a long list of the best catches over the season.

Profar's play indisputably has a case for the best catch thus far through the year, though. And maybe one of the greatest you'll ever see.

He joined the Braves over the offseason and has a .741 OPS with six homers and 14 RBIs in 35 games this year. He was suspended for 80 games because he violated Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy and made his return in early July.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB