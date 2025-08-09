Jurickson Profar Enters Catch of the Year Conversation With Unbelievable HR Robbery
Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar made one of the best catches you'll ever see Saturday to steal a home run from Marlins designated hitter Agustín Ramírez.
In the top of the fourth inning, Ramírez sent a deep shot to left that appeared to be headed straight over the wall for Miami's first run of the game. Profar wouldn't let that happen though as he climbed the wall and reached his glove as far as he could into the bullpen, timing the play perfectly to make an immaculate grab for a long out.
Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep held his hands on his head with his jaw on the floor, unable to believe what he just saw. Profar threw the ball back in with a huge smile on his face and flexed his throwing arm, knowing he just made potentially the catch of the year.
Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke made a similar home-run robbery earlier this season where he climbed up the wall at Angel Stadium for a spectacular catch. The impeccable saves are just a part of a long list of the best catches over the season.
Profar's play indisputably has a case for the best catch thus far through the year, though. And maybe one of the greatest you'll ever see.
He joined the Braves over the offseason and has a .741 OPS with six homers and 14 RBIs in 35 games this year. He was suspended for 80 games because he violated Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy and made his return in early July.