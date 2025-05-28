SI

Another Steeler Has Claimed No.14 After George Pickens's Exit

The number lives on.

Then-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on Jan 11, 2025.
Then-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on Jan 11, 2025.
No. 14 lives on in Pittsburgh.

Not long after wide receiver George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers have given his jersey number to running back Kenneth Gainwell, whom they acquired this past offseason.

Initially, Gainwell had grabbed No. 21, with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, signed Tuesday, wearing No. 14.

But just one day later, the duo have swapped, as pointed out by Steelers.com's Dale Lolley.

As for why, one can only assume it had something to do with Gainwell's connection to No. 14, which he wore during his four seasons in Philadelphia. His taking it also means wide receiver DK Metcalf, who wore No. 14 with the Seattle Seahawks, won't be wearing it, either.

Pickens was still with the team when Metcalf signed, so the latter opted to wear No. 4 rather than 14. But considering Gainwell's get, it seems like it will be staying that way.

