Kyle Schwarber Gets Emotional Talking About Looming Free Agency After Phillies’ Elimination
The Phillies saw their postseason run end in truly horrific fashion on Thursday night when relief pitcher Orion Kerkering misplayed a grounder and decided to throw home rather than to first base in the bottom of the 11th inning, resulting in a walk-off error that sent the Dodgers to the National League Championship Series.
Not only did the loss end this year’s run, but it very well may have ended this current iteration of the Phillies, as several key players are set for free agency in the coming offseason.
Headlining that set of potential stars on the outs in Philadelphia is slugger Kyle Schwarber. After the devastating loss, Schwarber was clearly emotional while discussing the year coming to a close, knowing it was very possible he had played his last game as a Phillie.
“Doesn’t feel good. You just make a lot of different relationships in the clubhouse, and you never know how it’s going to work out," Schwarber said. "You make so many personal relationships with guys, you spend how much time with these guys throughout the course of the year. They become family.”
Schwarber went on to note that the Phillies were a team that was trying to win every year, with a fan base and ownership that cared about the team, which is something not every team in the majors can say for themselves.
The Phillies signed Schwarber in March 2022, and he has been a key part of the team’s lineup since his first day at the plate. In four seasons in Philly, Schwarber has averaged more than 44 home runs and 108 RBIs a year, including career highs of 56 dingers and 132 RBIs this past year.
With those numbers, Schwarber, 32, has undoubtedly earned a massive deal in the coming offseason, but with the Phillies already on the books with mega-contracts out to Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and several other stars, it’s fair to wonder whether or not the team will be willing to keep writing monster checks that can match what offers Schwarber is going to rightfully command on the open market.
Earlier in the year, Schwarber hinted that playing for the Reds, the team he grew up rooting for, would undoubtedly be appealing if he weren’t to stay in Philadelphia. Cincinnati is in the bottom third of the league when it comes to payroll on the books for 2026 at just over $60 million. The Phillies, meanwhile, are already down for more than $192 million in 2026 payroll, and that’s before whatever massive contract Schwarber would potentially land.
If it is the last time Schwarber is with the Phillies, it will have been a remarkable run for him. In just four seasons, Schwarber put himself at 12th on the team’s all-time home run list, and would have almost certainly hopped into the top eight with one more year. He also became just the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game with an astounding show of power earlier this year.
While the emotions of the loss are still too fresh, the Phillies and Schwarber both have big decisions to make in the coming months.