Mic’d-Up Manny Machado Had Simple Request About Yankees’ Wild New 'Torpedo' Bats
The New York Yankees have the entire MLB world talking about their new torpedo bats after they spent the weekend hitting a gazillion home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers.
These new bats, which have more wood just below the barrel, could become all the rage at the professional level, especially because they are 100% legal.
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was interviewed on ESPN during Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Braves and he was asked what he thought of these new torpedo bats. Machado had a simple request: He wants some of those bats.
"They should send a few [torpedo bats] over here if they're gonna be hitting homers like that," he said.
Here are his full comments:
It's going to be really interesting to see how popular these bats become. A member of the Minnesota Twins was seen using one on Sunday and it feels like we will soon see a ton of batters using them.
It will also be interesting to see if MLB allows them to remain legal, especially if home runs keep being blasted out of parks.
What a wild new world.