SI

Mic’d-Up Manny Machado Had Simple Request About Yankees’ Wild New 'Torpedo' Bats

Andy Nesbitt

Manny Machado would love to get his hands on one of those new torpedo bats.
Manny Machado would love to get his hands on one of those new torpedo bats. / @ESPN
In this story:

The New York Yankees have the entire MLB world talking about their new torpedo bats after they spent the weekend hitting a gazillion home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers.

These new bats, which have more wood just below the barrel, could become all the rage at the professional level, especially because they are 100% legal.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was interviewed on ESPN during Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Braves and he was asked what he thought of these new torpedo bats. Machado had a simple request: He wants some of those bats.

"They should send a few [torpedo bats] over here if they're gonna be hitting homers like that," he said.

Here are his full comments:

It's going to be really interesting to see how popular these bats become. A member of the Minnesota Twins was seen using one on Sunday and it feels like we will soon see a ton of batters using them.

It will also be interesting to see if MLB allows them to remain legal, especially if home runs keep being blasted out of parks.

What a wild new world.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB