Analysis: Evaluating Mariners' Roster With Six Days to Go Until Deadline

The Mariners came out of the All-Star break with the fourth-best record in the American League at 51-42 and coming off the heels of a 14-game win streak. Since then, they have gone 2-3 and will look to complete a sweep of the visiting Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.

Seattle has been playing like a legitimate playoff contender for several weeks now and is leading MLB in one-run wins with 23. The team ranks 23rd in runs scored, but fourth in runs allowed. It is 27-33 against teams over .500 and 26-12 against teams currently under.

Luckily for the Mariners, they have one of the easiest remaining schedules in baseball, with 41 games (including their final 20 of the season) against sub-.500 teams. They only need to go 37-27 over their final 65 games to reach 90 wins in back-to-back seasons, which should be manageable.

In this breakdown, I will review the strengths of the team, potential areas for improvement and reasons to be bullish or bearish on certain players or position groups.

Above is a list of every player who has contributed positively (in terms of fWAR) to the Mariners thus far. WAR is seen as the top public barometer for how a player has performed during a season. Please make note that it is not predictive; just because a player has a higher WAR during the first half of the season does not mean they will in the second half.

The Mariners have five players pacing for 3.0 WAR seasons, by FanGraphs' standards. For reference: the 2021 Rays were the best team in the American League and had three players with an fWAR of 3.0 or higher. While there is value in availability, the Rays had a lot of players who would have reached 3.0 fWAR had they played more innings to accrue more value. That being said, there is a definite correlation between a team's total fWAR and their record, and it is nice to be well-rounded and lengthy for September and October baseball.