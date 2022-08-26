Inside the Mariners' Favorite Ichiro Moments

Colby Patnode: The Throw (2001)

"The Throw" was electric, and one of Ichiro's first introductions to baseball in the United States. The Japanese sensation would go on to win the Rookie of the Year and the MVP that same season, but all of that came after this laser beam.

"An absolute missile that was placed in the perfect spot to nail Terrance Long," Colby said of the play. "It was the first moment where you saw Ichiro wasn’t 'just another guy' and, of course, it was accompanied by one of Niehaus’ best calls."

Alex Ledbetter: Great Ichiro Quotes

Ichiro is famously baseball-obsessed with the entire process of getting ready to play the sport. He lives to train and tirelessly works to take care of his body. Once asked about comparing his body routine to NFL superstar Tom Brady, Ichiro responded with an all time quote:

"Who the f--k is Tom Brady?"

When baseball is your entire life, it may be difficult to find enjoyment in other things. Ichiro took this to a whole new level with this quote when asked what he will do once he is done playing baseball:

"I think I'll just die."

Ichiro forever.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Ichiro Beats Randy Johnson to the Bag (2001)

There were a few moments where a rookie Ichiro's growing stardom expanded past the reaches of the Pacific Northwest. His first All-Star Game was one of those, coming in an at-bat against Randy Johnson.

"I recorded [the 2001 All-Star Game] on VHS and watched it at least six or seven times as a kid, so Ichiro leading off by beating Randy to the bag stands out to me a lot," Ty said. "Looking back on it now, now understanding the context and symbolism of a former Mariners icon facing a new one, on national television, in Seattle of all places, it's a pretty special moment."

Ben Ranieri: All-Star Inside the Park Home Run (2007)

Because we only got to see him in the postseason once, many of Ichiro's greatest moments came in the regular season. However, No. 51 rose to the occasion in the 2007 All-Star Game in San Francisco.

Ichiro was such an exciting player, and for the rest of the baseball world to get to see him do something like this on the national stage was so special. All these moments combined are only some of the reasons he is being inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame this weekend.