3 Up, 3 Down: Eugenio Suárez Stays Hot to Lead Mariners to 6-5 Comeback Win Over Rangers

In all three games of their weekend series with the Rangers, the Mariners have found themselves down 3-2 with six or fewer outs to go. They overcame that deficit to steal game one on Friday night and, after being unable to recapture the magic on Saturday, managed to claw their way back up from an even deeper hole on Sunday.

Seattle squandered some opportunities on the offensive end, but it succeeded in its overall goal to survive left-handed pitcher and ERA leader Martín Pérez, whose afternoon ended after 6.0 solid innings with the game tied at two runs apiece. Unfortunately, the team's bullpen issues in high-leverage situations cropped once again, resulting in a pair of what initially seemed to be backbreaking Texas home runs in the seventh and eighth.

Instead, it turns out the Rangers failed to afford their own struggling bullpen enough of a cushion. The Mariners rattled off three runs in the top of the ninth to send the game to extras, then pushed across the go-ahead, game-winning run on a wild pitch the following frame.

Right-handed reliever Paul Sewald shut the door in the bottom half of the 10th, keeping the Rangers' automatic runner glued to second base for the entire inning. With that, the Mariners escaped Globe Life Field with a stunning 6-5 come-from-behind victory to notch their third consecutive series win.

Now it's time to play "3 Up, 3 Down" and go over the Mariners' three best and worst performances from the Sunday afternoon action.

3 Up

RHP George Kirby Completing 6.0 innings for the third time in six starts, Kirby put together an impressive showing despite not having his very best stuff. He generated just seven swings and misses—four on his fastball, three on his slider and one on his changeup—and tallied a modest 20 called strikes plus whiffs on 90 pitches, but he limited the Rangers to a pair of solo home runs and nothing else on the day. He'll have better and worse outings, to be sure, but he gave the Mariners exactly what they needed for two-thirds of this game and that's all that matters. 3B Eugenio Suárez After playing the hero in Friday night's comeback win, Suárez broke out the cape and tights again on Sunday. He drove in four of the Mariners' six runs, including a game-tying two-run double in the top of the ninth off Rangers right-handed pitcher Matt Bush, and also cranked his team-leading 11th home run of the season earlier in the afternoon. Truly, it was good vibes only for Seattle's third baseman this weekend. OF Dylan Moore Heading into Sunday's win, Moore was running a 66 wRC+ over his last 49 plate appearances. That number, however, took a big jump as the 29-year old utility man went 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. His contributions ultimately didn't play a large role in the game's final result, but it was a good day for him on a personal level.

3 Down