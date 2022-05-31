Behind Enemy Lines: 6 Orioles Players to Know as Mariners Head to Baltimore For Three-Game Set

After taking two of three from the Astros this past weekend and getting a day off on Monday, the Mariners are set to embark on a nine-day road trip that will take them to Baltimore and both baseball cities in Texas.

To kick things off on Tuesday, the M's will get their first look at a young Orioles team that currently sits fifth place in the AL East at a record of 21-29. Seattle, which isn't far off at 20-28, won its season series against Baltimore in 2021, with three of its four victories coming at Oriole Park last April.

The Orioles have proven to be a pesky opponent through the first quarter of the 2022 campaign, most notably securing series wins over the Angels, Cardinals, Rays and Red Sox. Therefore, this likely won't be a walk in the park for a Mariners team that could desperately use a soft landing pad following a brutal month of May.

While the Orioles' record reflects the fact they are still in the midst of an ongoing rebuild, their roster is arguably the most talented it's been in a few years. Of course, that is not a very high bar to clear. But beyond the usual suspects of Trey Mancini, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander, there are a handful of solid big leaguers making waves in Baltimore.

Here are six to keep an eye on this week.

LHP Keegan Akin

Akin has been the Orioles' best piece out of the bullpen this season, sporting a 1.71 ERA with a 2.98 FIP through 31.2 innings of work. He's averaging 8.24 strikeouts and 2.56 walks per nine innings pitched, with opponents hitting just .157 against his low-to-mid 90s fastball and .061 off his slider—his two most commonly used pitches, which have generated whiff rates of 32.5 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively. The southpaw has also mixed in a changeup 19.7 percent of the time, though he's surrendered a .296 batting average and .519 slugging percentage with it.