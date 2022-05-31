Mariners to Get First Look at New 'Pitcher-Friendly' Version of Oriole Park
Oriole Park at Camden Yards has long been considered a hitter's paradise—a "glorified Little League stadium" where anything goes for visiting and habitant sluggers.
Every hitter that has strolled through Baltimore since 2002 has combined to hit 4,116 home runs with a .436 slugging percentage. Of the stadiums that have been active for the majority—if not all—of that timeframe, only Coors Field (.474), the Ballpark in Arlington (.449) and Fenway Park (.438) have seen higher slugging percentages, while none have posted a greater total of home runs.
This has been both a gift and a curse for the Orioles as a franchise.
On one hand, since the ballpark officially opened its doors in 1992, the Orioles have had at least one player hit 30 or more home runs and post a slugging percentage over .500 in 14 of 28 full seasons (excl. 1994, 2020). Additionally, for four consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2016, MLB's leader in home runs belonged to Baltimore.
On the other, from 2002 onward, no pitching staff in baseball has surrendered a higher number of dingers (3,987) at their home ballpark than the Orioles. In that same span, they've given up the fourth-highest batting average (.274) and second-highest slugging percentage (.438) in the league.
Times have changed, however.
This offseason, the Orioles organization decided to make some adjustments to the ballpark's dimensions. These alterations proved significant, resulting in the straightaway left field fences being moved back from 364 feet to 384 feet with a peak of 400 feet in left-center. Furthermore, the height of the walls were raised from 7-foot-4 to roughly 13 feet.
So far, nine home runs have been hit to left field in 23 games at Oriole Park this season. Only three of those went over the changed walls, however, whereas the other six landed at—or around—the left field foul pole area, which starts at 333 feet.
|BATTER
|PITCHER
|DATE
|DISTANCE
|EXIT VELOCITY
|LAUNCH ANGLE
Ryan Mountcastle
Hansel Robles
April 29
423
111.2
33
Austin Hayes
Jhoan Durán
May 5
409
107.0
24
Randy Arozarena
Kyle Bradish
May 21
429
106.2
26
Read More
These changes have presented some jarring splits. In 2021, 123 home runs were hit to straightaway left field at Oriole Park. This year, the 81-game pace currently sits at 31.6.
According to Statcast's park factors leaderboard, Oriole Park has observed 14.6 percent more home runs than the league average since 1999. But in 2022, it has fallen to 28 percent under the league average threshold—the third-lowest mark in MLB right now.
Other factors are certainly at play here as well, such as the well-documented deadened ball issues in MLB, but the evidence is pretty cut and dry: moving the walls back has had a tremendous impact in the early going. There have been 14 balls hit out to the affected areas that would have registered as home runs a year ago, which would bring the aforementioned pace up from 31.6 to a more respectable 81.
|BATTER
|PITCHER
|DATE
|RESULT
|DISTANCE
|EXIT VELOCITY
|LAUNCH ANGLE
Xander Bogaerts
Kyle Bradish
April 29
Flyout
369
106.4
39
Robinson Chirinos
Dylan Bundy
May 4
Flyout
367
94.3
35
Jorge Polanco
Cionel Pérez
May 4
Flyout
381
100.8
32
Robinson Chirinos
Jovani Morán
May 5
Flyout
374
92.1
28
Ryan Mountcastle
Zack Greinke
May 8
Double
404
104.6
23
Trey Mancini
Scott Barlow
May 8
Flyout
365
98.7
29
Giancarlo Stanton
Kyle Bradish
May 16
Double
385
114.2
16
Aaron Judge
Spenser Watkins
May 17
Double
397
100.8
30
Joey Gallo
Dillon Tate
May 17
Flyout
375
105.0
36
Jose Trevino
Félix Bautista
May 18
Double
372
103.1
20
Giancarlo Stanton
Bruce Zimmermann
May 19
Single
384
114.0
18
Tyler Nevin
Ryan Yarbrough
May 20
Double
380
104.3
26
Ryan McKenna
Dusten Knight
May 22
Flyout
375
103.7
38
Harold Ramírez
Joey Krehbiel
May 22
Flyout
360
93.0
32
The wall adjustments and the influence they have had are particularly relevant to the Mariners as they head to Baltimore for a three-game set with the Orioles on Tuesday. Injuries have cut down the right-handedness in Seattle's lineup to a degree, but the majority of its power output still comes from the right side of the plate with the 11th-highest pull rate in MLB (41.3 percent).
Interestingly, of the 52 home runs the Mariners have hit this season, 11 of them (21.1 percent) have gone to straightaway left field with enough distance to clear Oriole Park's new fences.
|BATTER
|PITCHER
|DATE
|DISTANCE
|EXIT VELOCITY
|LAUNCH ANGLE
Mitch Haniger
Joe Ryan
April 8
411
107.8
27
Mitch Haniger
Bailey Ober
April 10
385
110.9
21
Ty France
Dallas Keuchel
April 13
388
98.8
31
Dylan Moore
Jesús Luzardo
April 30
385
103.2
35
Julio Rodríguez
Sandy Alcántara
May 1
450
110.4
25
Eugenio Suárez
Matt Wisler
May 6
387
104.7
27
Julio Rodríguez
Chasen Shreve
May 15
423
114.0
21
Cal Raleigh
Kevin Gausman
May 18
394
104.6
26
Dylan Moore
Rich Hill
May 19
403
107.4
24
Kyle Lewis
Justin Verlander
May 27
441
107.8
30
Kyle Lewis
José Urquidy
May 28
420
107.0
33
Of course, this is over a sample size double the amount of games the Orioles have played at home thus far, and one of the players on the above list—outfielder Mitch Haniger (ankle)—will not be with the Mariners in Baltimore. Nevertheless, the potential is there for Seattle's hitters to break relatively new ground over the next three days.
The changes should also benefit a Mariners pitching staff that ranks dead-last in home runs allowed (62) this season. George Kirby, Robbie Ray and Chris Flexen—the team's three projected starting pitchers in this series—have contributed to 35.4 percent (22 out of 62) of that total.