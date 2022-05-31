Skip to main content

Mariners to Get First Look at New 'Pitcher-Friendly' Version of Oriole Park

The left field walls at Oriole Park were moved back this past offseason, significantly cutting down on the arcade-style power shows the iconic stadium's smaller confines had previously made possible. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down the impact these changes have made thus far and what it means for the Mariners this week.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards has long been considered a hitter's paradise—a "glorified Little League stadium" where anything goes for visiting and habitant sluggers.

Every hitter that has strolled through Baltimore since 2002 has combined to hit 4,116 home runs with a .436 slugging percentage. Of the stadiums that have been active for the majority—if not all—of that timeframe, only Coors Field (.474), the Ballpark in Arlington (.449) and Fenway Park (.438) have seen higher slugging percentages, while none have posted a greater total of home runs. 

This has been both a gift and a curse for the Orioles as a franchise. 

On one hand, since the ballpark officially opened its doors in 1992, the Orioles have had at least one player hit 30 or more home runs and post a slugging percentage over .500 in 14 of 28 full seasons (excl. 1994, 2020). Additionally, for four consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2016, MLB's leader in home runs belonged to Baltimore. 

On the other, from 2002 onward, no pitching staff in baseball has surrendered a higher number of dingers (3,987) at their home ballpark than the Orioles. In that same span, they've given up the fourth-highest batting average (.274) and second-highest slugging percentage (.438) in the league. 

Times have changed, however. 

This offseason, the Orioles organization decided to make some adjustments to the ballpark's dimensions. These alterations proved significant, resulting in the straightaway left field fences being moved back from 364 feet to 384 feet with a peak of 400 feet in left-center. Furthermore, the height of the walls were raised from 7-foot-4 to roughly 13 feet. 

So far, nine home runs have been hit to left field in 23 games at Oriole Park this season. Only three of those went over the changed walls, however, whereas the other six landed at—or around—the left field foul pole area, which starts at 333 feet. 

BATTERPITCHERDATEDISTANCEEXIT VELOCITYLAUNCH ANGLE

Ryan Mountcastle

Hansel Robles

April 29

423

111.2

33

Austin Hayes

Jhoan Durán

May 5

409

107.0

24

Randy Arozarena

Kyle Bradish

May 21

429

106.2

26

These changes have presented some jarring splits. In 2021, 123 home runs were hit to straightaway left field at Oriole Park. This year, the 81-game pace currently sits at 31.6.

According to Statcast's park factors leaderboard, Oriole Park has observed 14.6 percent more home runs than the league average since 1999. But in 2022, it has fallen to 28 percent under the league average threshold—the third-lowest mark in MLB right now. 

Other factors are certainly at play here as well, such as the well-documented deadened ball issues in MLB, but the evidence is pretty cut and dry: moving the walls back has had a tremendous impact in the early going. There have been 14 balls hit out to the affected areas that would have registered as home runs a year ago, which would bring the aforementioned pace up from 31.6 to a more respectable 81. 

BATTERPITCHERDATERESULTDISTANCEEXIT VELOCITYLAUNCH ANGLE

Xander Bogaerts

Kyle Bradish

April 29

Flyout

369

106.4

39

Robinson Chirinos

Dylan Bundy

May 4

Flyout

367

94.3

35

Jorge Polanco

Cionel Pérez

May 4

Flyout

381

100.8

32

Robinson Chirinos

Jovani Morán

May 5

Flyout

374

92.1

28

Ryan Mountcastle

Zack Greinke

May 8

Double

404

104.6

23

Trey Mancini

Scott Barlow

May 8

Flyout

365

98.7

29

Giancarlo Stanton

Kyle Bradish

May 16

Double

385

114.2

16

Aaron Judge

Spenser Watkins

May 17

Double

397

100.8

30

Joey Gallo

Dillon Tate

May 17

Flyout

375

105.0

36

Jose Trevino

Félix Bautista

May 18

Double

372

103.1

20

Giancarlo Stanton

Bruce Zimmermann

May 19

Single

384

114.0

18

Tyler Nevin

Ryan Yarbrough

May 20

Double

380

104.3

26

Ryan McKenna

Dusten Knight

May 22

Flyout

375

103.7

38

Harold Ramírez

Joey Krehbiel

May 22

Flyout

360

93.0

32

The wall adjustments and the influence they have had are particularly relevant to the Mariners as they head to Baltimore for a three-game set with the Orioles on Tuesday. Injuries have cut down the right-handedness in Seattle's lineup to a degree, but the majority of its power output still comes from the right side of the plate with the 11th-highest pull rate in MLB (41.3 percent).

Interestingly, of the 52 home runs the Mariners have hit this season, 11 of them (21.1 percent) have gone to straightaway left field with enough distance to clear Oriole Park's new fences. 

BATTERPITCHERDATEDISTANCEEXIT VELOCITYLAUNCH ANGLE

Mitch Haniger

Joe Ryan

April 8

411

107.8

27

Mitch Haniger

Bailey Ober

April 10

385

110.9

21

Ty France

Dallas Keuchel

April 13

388

98.8

31

Dylan Moore

Jesús Luzardo

April 30

385

103.2

35

Julio Rodríguez

Sandy Alcántara

May 1

450

110.4

25

Eugenio Suárez

Matt Wisler

May 6

387

104.7

27

Julio Rodríguez

Chasen Shreve

May 15

423

114.0

21

Cal Raleigh

Kevin Gausman

May 18

394

104.6

26

Dylan Moore

Rich Hill

May 19

403

107.4

24

Kyle Lewis

Justin Verlander

May 27

441

107.8

30

Kyle Lewis

José Urquidy

May 28

420

107.0

33

Of course, this is over a sample size double the amount of games the Orioles have played at home thus far, and one of the players on the above list—outfielder Mitch Haniger (ankle)—will not be with the Mariners in Baltimore. Nevertheless, the potential is there for Seattle's hitters to break relatively new ground over the next three days. 

The changes should also benefit a Mariners pitching staff that ranks dead-last in home runs allowed (62) this season. George Kirby, Robbie Ray and Chris Flexen—the team's three projected starting pitchers in this series—have contributed to 35.4 percent (22 out of 62) of that total. 

