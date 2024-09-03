Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Joins Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History
The Milwaukee Brewers are surprisingly one of the best teams in all of baseball in 2024.
After trading away ace pitcher Corbin Burnes this past offseason, the Brewers were thought to be rebuilding, but instead they are going to win the National League Central and could end up getting the No.1 seed in the National League playoffs.
One of the many reasons why the Brewers are playing so well this year is because of the power of shortstop Willy Adames, who has just tied former Seattle Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Registering a 3-run drive to help pace his @Brewers toward a 9-3 victory against the Cardinals earlier today, Willy Adames has now socked a home run in each of his last 5 games. With that streak, he has now tied 4 other shortstops (5 different times) for the longest on this list
Rodriguez hit a home run in five straight games back in the 1999 season for the Mariners. In that year, Rodriguez hit .285 with 42 home runs and 111 RBIs. He won a Silver Slugger Award and finished 15th in the American League MVP voting.
All in all, Rodriguez was a 22-year veteran who spent seven seasons in Seattle. He was a three-time MVP and a 14-time All-Star. He won a batting title with the Mariners in 1996 when he hit .358.
He recently said that he wants to come back and celebrate his time in Seattle with Mariners fans. He was vilified when he left after the 2000 season to sign with the Texas Rangers for a 10-year, $252 million deal. It was the richest deal in baseball history at the time.
