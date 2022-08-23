Dave Sims' Top 5 Favorite Calls as Mariners Announcer

Every club in Major League Baseball has a set of broadcasters that cover both their radio and TV productions, and many times these talented professionals are taken for granted. The Mariners and their fans were fortunate enough to enjoy the Hall of Fame career of legendary commentator Dave Niehaus, and the broadcast team that has formed in the years since Niehaus' passing has developed into one of the best in baseball.

The voices of Rick Rizzs, Aaron Goldsmith, Gary Hill Jr. and Dave Sims have beautifully told the story of the Mariners in recent years and have called some of the organization's most iconic moments. Sims, in particular, has been a part of some very memorable moments during his tenure in the Pacific Northwest.

I got a chance to ask Sims which of his Mariners calls are his favorites. Here were his picks:

5. Ken Griffey Jr. walks off the White Sox (2009)

Sims delivers a great call here, and one that is likely special to him because of Griffey. This was one of the Hall of Famer's best moments of his second tour with Seattle and ended a 14-inning, 0-0 slog versus Chicago.

4. Ichiro walks off Mariano Rivera (2009)

In honor of Ichiro getting his number retired by Seattle this weekend, Sims delivers an all-timer here. Two legends, both headed for the Hall of Fame, squared off in an epic matchup at then-Safeco Field. Ichiro, not known for his power, launches a towering fly ball into the Ichimeter seats in right field to give the Mariners the walk-off win over the Yankees.

3. Nelson Cruz homers in Game 161 (2016)

My personal favorite of Sims' calls, "Boomstick Baby!" finally makes the list at No. 3. This home run kept the Mariners' playoff hopes alive in front of a full crowd in Seattle. The raw emotion from Sims could be felt through the crowd and the TV itself. This call is perfect, showing how meaningful a chance to call near postseason baseball was to him.

2. Félix Hernández completes perfect game (2012)

Félix Hernández's perfect game cracks the list, checking in with history at No. 2. This was a chance for Sims to be a part of Mariners lore and, more importantly, MLB history. This call ranks second on Sims' list, but it may be the top choice for many Seattle fans.

1. Mitch Haniger hits clutch single vs. Angels (2021)

Sims' favorite call is electric as ever, with the Mitch Haniger moment that was heard throughout Seattle and eventually the entire baseball world. This call is made that much better by the fact that his reaction was caught on camera and subsequently shared via social media. The emotion that we see from Sims is what makes him special, and makes moments like this special for the folks watching at home.