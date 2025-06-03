ESPN MLB Insider Calls Baltimore Orioles' Slugger 'Best Fit' For Seattle Mariners Trade
According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, Baltimore Orioles' slugger Ryan O'Hearn is the 'best fit' for the Seattle Mariners as we head into trade season.
He wrote that note on Tuesday morning:
The Mariners are going to be aggressive at this deadline, and they have the minor league capital to swing a deal for anyone. They're plenty willing to get creative, too, but O'Hearn is an excellent fit for a team that has gotten sub-replacement production from Rowdy Tellez and Donovan Solano at first. If O'Hearn isn't the answer, the Mariners could turn to (Josh) Naylor, who, like O'Hearn, is a low-strikeout, high-average power hitter.
O'Hearn may not be a familiar name to Seattle fans, but he's had an excellent season for the disappointing (22-36) Orioles. Thus far, he's hitting .329 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 170 at-bats. He's also carrying a .416 on-base percentage and a 175 OPS+.
An eight-year veteran of the Kansas City Royals and Orioles, he hit a career-high 15 homers a season ago and is on track to break that this season. He's a lifetime .252 hitter who has helped Baltimore get to the playoffs each of the last two seasons.
Considering he's a left-handed hitter as well, the M's may have to dump Tellez in order to make room for O'Hearn, should a deal materialize in the future. He's a free agent after this season.
The Mariners will get an up-close look at O'Hearn on Tuesday, as the Orioles come to town for three games. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
