Mariners Could Place Kyle Lewis on IL With Concussion

The Mariners kicked off their road trip in a big way on Tuesday, routing the Orioles to the tune of a 10-0 shutout. Even more impressive is the fact Seattle's offensive explosion came without outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Lewis, who was not included in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game.

Lewis has struggled to play consistently since his rehab assignment began on May 3. He was initially penciled into the Mariners' lineup ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Astros, but was scratched shortly after the order was announced.

Considering Seattle also had an off-day on Monday, Lewis' absence from game one of the team's series opener in Baltimore was an obvious cause for concern. However, according to manager Scott Servais, the 26-year old outfielder is not being held back because of ongoing issues with his knee; he is instead being evaluated for a concussion.

During the fifth inning of the Mariners' 6-0 win over the Astros on Saturday, Lewis was hit by a slider from right-handed pitcher José Urquidy. The ball made initial contact with Lewis' shoulder, which appeared to take on the brunt of the impact, before ricocheting into the left side of his helmet. Seattle's training staff checked in with him at home plate, but stayed in to run the bases and eventually scored on an RBI single by first baseman Ty France.

As the next frame rolled around, Lewis took his turn through the lineup and struck out. That proved to be his last plate appearance of the evening as utility man Dylan Moore pinch-hit for him in the eighth.

If Lewis is forced to miss an extended period of time, the Mariners can place him on the seven-day injured list for players in concussion protocol. Servais noted prior to the game that a decision on how to proceed will likely be made on Wednesday.

"It’s unfortunate for him," Servais said. "He is swinging the bat so well and I think everybody agrees our lineup is so different when he’s in there. Getting him going and hitting the ball like he was, it’s disheartening not having him available, but we’ll see how he feels going forward.”

Since being activated on May 24, Lewis has gone 4 for 15 with two home runs and three RBI.