Seattle Mariners Facing Tough Decision with Key Roster Piece as Non-Tender Deadline Looms
With the non-tender deadline looming on Friday night, the Seattle Mariners are facing a tough decision with infielder Josh Rojas.
The 30-year-old has two years left of team control, but the M's could non-tender him, save some money and make him a free agent.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the recent acquisition of Austin Shenton is at least making the M's consider the idea of non-tendering him. Jude posted it over at Bluesky, a rival of "X." Mariners user @MarinerMuse posted a screengrab of Jude's report.
There are four options for the M's with regards to Rojas, who they acquired at the trade deadline in 2023. He came over with Ryan Bliss as part of the deal that sent Paul Sewald to Arizona.
Keep him, business as usual
The Mariners can tender Rojas a contract and then go through the normal arbitration process. He's projected to earn in the neighborhood of $4 million, so the M's would be working somewhere around that number.
Give him a pre-tender deal
In this case, Rojas would know he's on the border. If he values being in Seattle and values a guaranteed roster spot over hitting the free agent market, he might be willing to negotiate at a number lower than that $4-ish million.
Trade him
The Mariners might not want him at $4 million, but somebody else might.
Non-tender him
The Mariners have decided he's not worth the money and Rojas potentially isn't interested in staying on a lesser deal.
Rojas is an excellent defender who provides the Mariners with versatility at second base or third base. He played in 142 games last season. A streaky hitter, he had moments early in the season but finished at just .225 with eight homers and 31 RBI.
