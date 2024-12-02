Seattle Mariners Reportedly Taking Disappointing Stance on Second Base Heading into 2025
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Seattle Mariners do not plan to seek outside help at second base in 2025.
The M's have a need at the position after declining the team option on Jorge Polanco at the end of the season. The M's actually have needs at first, second and third this offseason, with Rosenthal saying the outside upgrades could come everywhere but the Keystone.
The Mariners also are looking to upgrade at third, believing they are positioned to handle second base internally with Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and — at some point next season —Cole Young, the 21st overall pick in the 2022 draft.
On one hand, that is truly understandable. Young is close to major league ready, so you don't necessarily want to block him. On the other hand, the M's missed the playoffs by one game last season - and the year before. The fan base is tired of being "close" and wants to see some real impact come into the fold. M's fans had hoped that maybe the team would go out and sign Korean import Hye-Seong Kim, or former Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim (no relation). Furthermore, a trade for Nico Hoerner of the Cubs has been appetizing to some.
Instead, it looks like the M's will fill the holes with stopgap internal options. If they are going to do that, they better be prepared to go out and acquire some real impact at third base. If they do that at first and third, the fanbase will likely tolerate this plan at second base, but if they don't, the fanbase will be swarming once again.
