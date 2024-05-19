Ty France's Late-Game At-Bat Saturday Was Unlike Any M's At-Bat All Year
The Seattle Mariners put together one of their best wins of the season on Saturday night, rallying to beat the Balitmore Orioles, 4-3, at Camden Yards.
Though Cal Raleigh will be remembered for his go-ahead double in the eighth inning that gave the M's the lead, Ty France should also not be discounted. His two-out single in the seventh inning that tied the game at 2-2 was one of the most special moments of the year for any M's hitter.
France put together a 12-pitch at-bat, lacing a single to right centerfield, in what was the longest at-bat for any Mariners' hitter this season. That nugget came from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
France's shot went just past the outstretched dive of Cedric Mullins in center, something that France said brought back some bad memories for him.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Ty France said that his first thought off the bat on his 12-pitch double was that Cedric Mullins was going to take another one away from him -- after his remarkable home-run robbery last summer in Seattle.
"Flashbacks. Right away."
The 29-year-old France is hitting .237 this season with four homers and 15 RBI. He spent the offseason at Driveline trying to get back to making more solid contact, and he's also trying to get more consistent at the plate. France was an All-Star in 2022 and if the M's could get him back to performing at that level, it would be a huge addition to the lineup that has struggled throughout the year.
Lifetime, France is a .268 hitter. He's in his sixth year with the San Diego Padres and Mariners.