Mariners will hit the road to face the defending World Series Champions

The Seattle Mariners will play the Dodgers on Monday in Glendale, Arizona, in LA's first home game of the Spring at Camelback Ranch. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 Pacific Time.

For the Mariners (2-1 this Spring), player evaluation is crucial, as they are looking to add the final touches to both their bench and bullpen --- not to mention one starting slot on the infield. Meanwhile, the Dodgers (2-0) are two-time defending World Series Champions and have a lineup that's stocked with stars. So, for them, the strategy is a bit different as they begin their quest for a three-peat.

So far, two M's infielders who are vying for similar roles off the bench, Leo Rivas and Miles Mastrobuoni, have gotten off to scalding starts. Mastrobuoni is hitting .750, with a home run and four RBI. He's been Seattle's best hitter through the first handful of games. At the same time, Rivas has a .667 average with one home run and one run batted in.

Reliever Matt Brash will not throw today and is listed as day-to-day and is expected to be back by Feb 26. Otherwise, count on seeing about 5-7 Mariners take the mound today ad everyone continues to work the rust off.

ABS has been getting challenged a LOT early on

Feb 12, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) at Seattle Mariners workouts in Peoria, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

As Major League Baseball rolls out its Automated Balls & Strikes System, the electronic umpire is getting tested out by nearly everyone in Spring Training. Not to be disruptive, but more to get a feel for how this technology will work.

For example, there were nine calls challenged during the Mariners' 14-8 win over the Cincinnati Reds, with six calls overturned. Seattle catcher and 2025 AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh has made it known that he is going to test how accurate ABS is.

"Expect to see Cal Raleigh continue to be aggressive with ABS challenges behind the plate this spring," MLB.com analyst Daniel Kramer wrote this week. "Even if they aren't the closest calls, he says his key to learning the new system will be in volume."