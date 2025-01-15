Mets 'Check in' on Trade for All-Star 1B As Standoff With Pete Alonso Continues
Free agent first baseman Pete Alonso remains unsigned as January hits its midway point, and the New York Mets are starting to explore other options at first base.
Four-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, opening the possibility that the Toronto Blue Jays will deal him if they cannot reach a long-term agreement. Guerrero recently avoided arbitration with a $28.5 million agreement for the 2025 season, and is prepared to negotiate a long-term deal until the start of spring training.
SNY's Andy Martino reports that the Mets have been "checking in" with the Blue Jays about Guerrero's availability, but cautions that as of now a trade "remains in the realm of fantasy baseball."
New York made the signature move of this free agency period, signing slugger Juan Soto to a historic 15-year, $765 million deal. Owner Steve Cohen is not afraid to make a splash, and a deal for Guerrero would certainly fit the bill, but a reunion with Alonso seems more likely as a strong market for the 30-year-old first baseman has failed to develop.
Alonso has reportedly informed the team that he would be OK with a shorter three-year contract. Guerrero, 25, would likely demand a much more lucrative deal.