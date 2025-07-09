Mets' Juan Soto Had Funny Reply When Asked About All-Star Snub
In what was quite a shocking turn of events, superstar New York Mets slugger Juan Soto was not selected for the National League All-Star team this year despite boasting a tenth-best OPS (0.908), fourth-best tally of runs scored (66), and tenth-best home run total (21).
By his standards, the outfielder has had somewhat of a down year so far, but it's safe to say he is still All-Star-caliber (and thank god for the Mets, considering Soto agreed to a $765 million contract in December). But sadly, for reasons outside of his control, he didn't get the nod (at least initially; a replacement nomination is always an option).
Speaking after the Mets' win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, during which Soto had three hits, one run and one RBI, the slugger gave a funny but curious response when asked about the snub—specifically, if he would have wanted to make the All-Star team, anyway.
"What do you think?" Soto replied. "I think it's a lot of money on the table [if I make it]."
Watch that below:
As previously mentioned, Soto only months ago signed the most lucrative deal in professional sports history, so he really shouldn't be jonesing for cash. I guess every little bit helps? But if that's the main reason he's bummed about the snub, I might remind him to just check his bank account to feel better.